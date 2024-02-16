Bengaluru Torpedoes start Prime Volleyball League 2024 season on a high, beat Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-1

Bengaluru Torpedoes, led by Pankaj Sharma, started their PVL 2024 campaign on a winning note. Last season's runners-up bagged 16-14, 14-16, 15-13, 15-10 win over the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the second game of the opening day in PVL 2024.

Kolkata attacker Rahul unleashed his super serve prowess as his side took early control of the game. Captain Ashwal Rai continued the team’s dominance, leaving Bengaluru to counter Kolkata's aggressive serves.

Torpedoes coach David Lee displayed his strategic prowess by shifting the gameplan to their blocker Srajan Shetty, who showcased his magic with some powerful serves. Alongside him, Thomas Heptinstall’s decent show helped Bengaluru stay ahead of their opposition.

Vinit Rai’s solid gameplay turned the game in Kolkata’s favour yet again. Kolkata’s passing improved as the game passed, with Bengaluru finding themselves in danger. However, coach David’s high-reward strategy turned out to be crucial for the Torpedoes.

Heptinstall made the most of his height advantage, splitting the gap between two Kolkata blockers. Nevertheless, Onur Cukur looked exceptional with his attacking passing.

In the crucial stages of the game, Bengaluru kept their cool while defending to bag a thrilling super point and a staggering win.

What is the Super 5s stage in Prime Volleyball League 2024?

Nine teams are taking on each other in the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League 2024.

Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolt and Mumbai Meteors are the participating sides fighting to have their hands on the coveted trophy.

After the conclusion of the league phase, the top five teams will make it to the Super 5s stage, where they lock horns in a single round-robin format to finalize the top-three sides. The top-ranked side will directly qualify for the final.

The second and third-ranked teams will clash against each other in the eliminator. The winner in the eliminator will be the second side to qualify for the final.

Ahmedabad Defenders won the Prime Volleyball League second season’s trophy with a 15-7, 15-10, 18-20, 13-15, 15-10 win against the Bengaluru Torpedoes.