Hyderabad Black Hawks announces Vipul Kumar as skipper for upcoming edition of Prime Volleyball League 

Hyderabad Black Hawks have named Vipul Kumar as their captain for the upcoming edition of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL). Amit Gulia will be the vice-captain of the team. The tournament will be held from February 5-27 at the indoor Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The principal owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, Abhishek Reddy, made the announcement during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. Vipul spoke about his role as a captain and a senior player in the team. He also thanked the owners for giving him the opportunity to lead the team.

Setter Vipul Kumar said:

"I would like to thank our principal owner - Abhishek Reddy, head coach Ruben Wolochin, assistant coach Tom Joseph and everyone else who have bestowed their trust in me. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the team management and take the team to great heights. We have to play as a unit in the competition and we have to move forward together. As a senior player, I will also ensure that I am helping out the youngsters as much as I can."

Hyderabad Black Hawks owner and coaches speak about Vipul Kumar

The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the first match of the tournament on February 5.

Speaking on the occasion, head coach Ruben Wolochin stated that Vipul Kumar is a very experienced player. The coach further added that he will inspire the younger players in the team to keep working hard.

The principal owner of the volleyball team also spoke about Vipul Kumar. He added that the team will count on Kumar for their strategies. Abhishek Reddy said:

"We probably have the youngest team in the league. One of the advantages we have as Vipul as captain is that he is going to be involved in every play of the match as he will be playing as a Setter. Vipul will be the player, who the team will count on to drive the strategies and ensure that all plays are being executed."

He added:

"And while watching him during the training sessions, I got the feeling that Vipul is an inspiration to everyone and he has the capability of bringing the team together."

