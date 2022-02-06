Kolkata Thunderbolts attacker Anu James feels PVL will be a good experience for the players

The ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) has laid a solid base for all volleyball players from across the globe. Anu James, who will be playing for Kolkata Thunderbolts at the PVL, also feels the same way.

The 25-year-old said that PVL will be a really good experience for his team.

The season of PVL began on February 5 and the final will be held on February 27. The tournament is being held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

In a statement, Anu James said:

"The Prime Volleyball League will be a really good experience for our team. It's been nice to practice with my teammates and we are ready for the tournament. We have good international players in Matthew August and Ian Satterfield and we have fantastic icon players in Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar. We have the team to perform well in this competition."

Anu James also spoke about his volleyball journey. He drew inspiration from his father, who was also a volleyball player. The 25-year-old began playing the sport after his 10th standard.

Anu said:

"My parents have been supportive of my volleyball career. My father is a labour worker in Kuwait and my mother is a homemaker. I started playing volleyball because my father is also a volleyball player. I started playing the game after the 10th standard. My father, who has played at the district and club level still continues to play for a club."

He further spoke about grabbing every opportunity as it came his way. The Kolkata Thunderbolts attacker also talked about the constant support that he received from his family members.

Anu James added:

"I got a lot of chances in my life and I tried my best every time I got an opportunity. I am the only one in my family to pass 12th standard and go to college and that's why I am here today. I learned a lot about the game of volleyball in my college days."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 7 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Date: February 7, Timings: 7pm (IST).

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

Edited by Diptanil Roy