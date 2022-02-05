PVL 2022: Kolkata Thunderbolts head coach Sunny Joseph talks about the team's preparations and challenges

The Kolkata Thunderbolts team has been undergoing rigid training sessions for the past month. Head coach Sunny Joseph has opened up on the team's training sessions and stated that he appreciated the players for their constant hard work and passion in the lead-up to the season opener.

The stage is set to kick off the 2022 edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on February 5 (Saturday). The tournament will be held from February 5-27.

The Ashwal Rai-led Kolkata Thunderbolts team will square off against Calicut Heroes in their opening clash on February 7. Head coach Sunny Joseph said:

"We started our camp on 17th January. We faced hurdles due to COVID as two-three players were unable to reach on time. But we have quite a hardworking group in our squad and everyone worked intensively to ensure we are ready for the match day."

The coach also spoke about overseas players Ian Satterfield and Mathew August's inclusion in the team. Both players joined the Thunderbolts camp last week. Coach Joseph acknowledged their efforts in helping the youngsters out during the training sessions and said:

"The overseas players also joined in and mingled with the team quickly. So we are ready to go. Both Ian Satterfield and Mathew August are extremely hardworking players and they are really helping the youngsters in the team and motivating the players to be ready for the tournament."

"15-point scoring system is a challenging system"- Coach Sunny Joseph

Head Coach Sunny Joseph, who has been on a grind with the team, is aware of the challenges that the team might have to face. On being asked about one major challenge, the coach expressed that the 15-point scoring system is a difficult one for the players to adapt quickly. He said:

"The 15-point scoring system is a challenging system. Only good, talented, and highly spirited players can adjust to the system. We all have spoken together and worked hard on the new format and we believe we are ready for this unique challenge."

The chairman and co-owner of the Kolkata Thunderbolts franchise, Pawan Kumar Patodia, spoke about his discussions with the Kolkata Thunderbolts team. He expressed confidence in the player's abilities and said that they will perform well in the tournament. Pawan Kumar said:

"Express yourself freely as you are without hesitation. Play your natural game as if this is the last game."

