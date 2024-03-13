Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, Match 39

Bengaluru Torpedoes (previously fifth) have climbed two spots to occupy the third position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 Super 5 Points Table following a 3-2 victory over Ahmedabad Defenders on Tuesday, March 12.

The Torpedoes have two points from a couple of games, having won and lost one match each. They have a set difference of -2 and a point difference of -6.

Prime Volleyball League Season 2 runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes started their Super 5 campaign with a loss against Delhi Toofans in straight sets. However, they managed to bounce back and get back to winning ways against Ahmedabad Defenders in a must-win contest.

Ahmedabad Defenders, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with one loss. They have a set difference and points difference of -1 and zero, respectively. The Defenders registered their third consecutive loss in the season.

Regarding the match, Ahmedabad won the first couple of sets. The defending champions won the first set 16-14, despite the Torpedoes giving them a tough fight. However, they won the second set with ease 15-7 as Bengaluru were no match for the Defenders.

Bengaluru Torpedoes were off to a flying start in the next couple of sets, taking an early 3-0 lead in both sets. The third set was a closely fought one as Ahmedabad Defenders were back to form, but couldn't win the set.

The Torpedoes started the set on a positive note but conceded a few points to level the scores at 5-5. The Pankaj Sharma-led side earned two Super Serve points before conceding a few more points to see the Defenders take a 12-11 lead.

Bengaluru Torpedoes added two Super points to take the lead once again but saw the scores leveled at 14-14 with both teams needing a couple of points to clinch the set. The South Indian-based franchise bagged two points in a row to win the set 14-16.

Bengaluru Torpedoes won the last couple of sets 9-15, 13-15 to stage an unbelievable comeback against Ahmedabad Defenders to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Tuesday, March 12)

Super 5

Match 39 - Ahmedabad Defenders 2-3 Bengaluru Torpedoes (16-14, 15-7, 14-16, 9-15, 13-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, March 13)

Super 5

Match 40 - Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 PM IST

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST