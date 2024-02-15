Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST

The third edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) will commence on Thursday, February 15, at the SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium in Chennai. Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will take on hosts Chennai Blitz in the opening encounter of the competition.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Torpedoes will lock horns with Kolkata Thunderbolts in the second match of the day in Chennai.
A total of nine teams will compete in the Prime Volleyball League 2024. The teams are Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors.
The league stage of the tournament will take place from February 15 to March 10, followed by the Super5s stage. The top five teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the Supers5s round, which is slated to be held from March 11 to 18.
The second and third teams from the Super5 stage will compete in the Eliminator on March 19. The winner of the Eliminator will lock horns with the Super5 stage table-toppers in the summit clash on March 21.
Addressing the media at the press conference, Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd, said:
"We are delighted to come to Chennai and showcase another exciting edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. The fans here have been clamouring to have home games and we have some of the best talents, not just from India, but from all over the world, arriving in this beautiful city.
"We cannot wait to see what will happen and this season is truly unpredictable."
Prime Volleyball League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings in IST
Thursday, February 15
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm
Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 8:30 pm
Friday, February 16
Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm
Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes, 8:30 pm
Saturday, February 17
Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm
Sunday, February 18
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 6:30 pm
Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, 8:30 pm
Monday, February 19
Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm
Tuesday, February 20
Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm
Wednesday, February 21
Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm
Thursday, February 22
Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 8:30 pm
Friday, February 23
Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm
Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 8:30 pm
Sunday, February 25
Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm
Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 8:30 pm
Monday, February 26
Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm
Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 pm
Tuesday, February 27
Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm
Wednesday, February 28
Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm
Thursday, February 29
Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm
Friday, March 1
Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm
Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 pm
Saturday, March 2
Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm
Sunday, March 3
Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm
Monday, March 4
Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 6:30 pm
Mumbai Meteors vs Chennai Blitz, 8:30 pm
Tuesday, March 5
Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm
Wednesday, March 6
Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm
Thursday, March 7
Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm
Friday, March 8
Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes, 8:30 pm
Saturday, March 9
Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm
Sunday, March 10
Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, 8:30 pm
Monday, March 11
Team 1 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm
Tuesday, March 12
Team 3 vs Team 4, 6:30 pm
Wednesday, March 13
Team 1 vs Team 5, 6:30 pm
Thursday, March 14
Team 3 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm
Friday, March 15
Team 1 vs Team 4, 6:30 pm
Saturday, March 16
Team 5 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm
Sunday, March 17
Team 1 vs Team 3, 6:30 pm
Team 4 vs Team 5, 8:30 pm
Monday, March 18
Team 5 vs Team 3, 6:30 pm
Team 4 vs Team 2, 8:30 pm
Tuesday, March 19
Eliminator - 2nd after Super 5 vs 3rd after Super 5, 6:30 pm
Thursday, March 21
Final - 1st after Super 5 vs Winner of Eliminator, 6:30 pm