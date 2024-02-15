Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST

The third edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) will commence on Thursday, February 15, at the SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium in Chennai. Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will take on hosts Chennai Blitz in the opening encounter of the competition.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Torpedoes will lock horns with Kolkata Thunderbolts in the second match of the day in Chennai.

A total of nine teams will compete in the Prime Volleyball League 2024. The teams are Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors.

The league stage of the tournament will take place from February 15 to March 10, followed by the Super5s stage. The top five teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the Supers5s round, which is slated to be held from March 11 to 18.

The second and third teams from the Super5 stage will compete in the Eliminator on March 19. The winner of the Eliminator will lock horns with the Super5 stage table-toppers in the summit clash on March 21.

Addressing the media at the press conference, Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd, said:

"We are delighted to come to Chennai and showcase another exciting edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. The fans here have been clamouring to have home games and we have some of the best talents, not just from India, but from all over the world, arriving in this beautiful city.

"We cannot wait to see what will happen and this season is truly unpredictable."

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Thursday, February 15

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 8:30 pm

Friday, February 16

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes, 8:30 pm

Saturday, February 17

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Sunday, February 18

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, 8:30 pm

Monday, February 19

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, February 20

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, February 21

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm

Thursday, February 22

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 8:30 pm

Friday, February 23

Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 8:30 pm

Sunday, February 25

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 8:30 pm

Monday, February 26

Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, February 27

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, February 28

Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm

Thursday, February 29

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Friday, March 1

Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 pm

Saturday, March 2

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Sunday, March 3

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Monday, March 4

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 6:30 pm

Mumbai Meteors vs Chennai Blitz, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, March 5

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, March 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 7

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm

Friday, March 8

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes, 8:30 pm

Saturday, March 9

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm

Sunday, March 10

Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, 8:30 pm

Monday, March 11

Team 1 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, March 12

Team 3 vs Team 4, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, March 13

Team 1 vs Team 5, 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 14

Team 3 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm

Friday, March 15

Team 1 vs Team 4, 6:30 pm

Saturday, March 16

Team 5 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm

Sunday, March 17

Team 1 vs Team 3, 6:30 pm

Team 4 vs Team 5, 8:30 pm

Monday, March 18

Team 5 vs Team 3, 6:30 pm

Team 4 vs Team 2, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, March 19

Eliminator - 2nd after Super 5 vs 3rd after Super 5, 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 21

Final - 1st after Super 5 vs Winner of Eliminator, 6:30 pm