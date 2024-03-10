Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, Match 36

Calicut Heroes have retained their top spot in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a straight-sets victory over Chennai Blitz on Sunday, March 10.

The Heroes have finished their league-stage campaign with 12 points from eight matches, including six wins and a couple of losses. They have a set difference of 13, having won 21 sets and lost eight.

Meanwhile, Chennai Blitz crashed out of the competition following a 3-0 loss with scores of 13-15, 13-15, 12-15. They lost a must-win encounter, which saw their exit from the tournament.

The hosts have a set difference of one, winning 15 sets and conceding 14 sets in the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League. They are sixth in the points table with four wins and as many losses from eight encounters.

Later in the day, Delhi Toofans blanked defending Champions Ahmedabad Defenders in straight sets to move to the second position in the standings.

Debutants Delhi Toofans have 12 points from eight matches, including six wins and two losses. They have a set difference of 10, having won 20 sets and lost 10 in the competition.

Meanwhile, last season's winner Ahmedabad Defenders slip to the third position with 10 points from eight matches, having won five and lost three. The Defenders have a set difference of four, winning 16 sets and losing 12 in the league stage.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Sunday, March 10)

Match 35 - Chennai Blitz 0-3 Calicut Heroes (13-15, 13-15, 12-15)

Match 36 - Ahmedabad Defenders 0-3 Delhi Toofans (11-15, 14-16, 12-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Monday, March 11)

Super 5

Match 37 - Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, 6.30pm

Match 38 - Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, 8.30pm

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST