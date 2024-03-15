Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, Match 43

Delhi Toofans have retained the second position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table despite a 3-2 loss against defending champions Ahmebedab Defenders in a Super 5 match on Friday, March 15.

They have five points from three encounters, including two wins and a loss. Additionally, the new entrants have a set difference of five thus far in the competition.

Ahmedabad Defenders, on the other hand, have climbed two spots to occupy the third position in the standings with a couple of points from three matches. They have registered one win and two losses so far in the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

The Defenders have a set difference of -1 and have kept their playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought victory over Delhi Toofans on Friday. They won the match (15-10, 11-15, 10-15, 15-12, 18-16.

Ahmedabad were off to a great start in the first set, taking an early 3-0 lead. They were always one step ahead of their opponent in the game and took five points in a row to seal the first set 15-10.

Delhi Toofans won the second set 11-15 to level the scores in the match. In the third set, they bagged seven points towards the end while conceding only two points to clinch the third set 10-15.

Ahmedabad Defenders won the fourth set 15-12 to force the match into the final and deciding set. The fifth and final set proved to be the most exciting one with Delhi Toofans being the first to bag a point.

However, they couldn't continue their run for a bit as the next four points went the Defenders' way. The set was a closely-fought one with both teams at their best. Ahmedabad Defenders bagged the Super Point to take a three-point lead, which was later reduced to one point as the Toofans also bagged the Super Point.

The scores were leveled at 14-14, courtesy of Delhi Toofans' getting the review in their favor. Slowly moving to 15-15 and later 16-16, it could have been anyone's game but the defending champions had the last laugh. They bagged two consecutive points to win the fifth set 18-16.

Mumbai Meteors and Bengaluru Torpedoes have slipped to the fourth and fifth positions, respectively with a couple of points each. The Meteors have a set difference of -1 and the Torpedoes have a set difference of -3.

Bengaluru will be up against Mumbai on Saturday in a must-win contest. A loss for the South Indian club will see them crash out of the tournament.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Friday, March 15)

Super 5

Match 43 - Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 Delhi Toofans (15-10, 11-15, 10-15, 15-12, 18-16)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Saturday, March 16)

Super 5

Match 44 - Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 6:30 PM IST

