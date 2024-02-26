Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, Match 18

Day 11 of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 came to an end with some interesting results. So let's delve into the details of which team is placed at which spot after the conclusion of the 11th day of the campaign.

Calicut Heroes moved one spot up from second to the top of the standings with three consecutive wins. They have six points with a score difference of eight.

Ahmedabad Defenders slipped from the top to the second spot with three wins and a loss. They have six points and a score difference of six. The Defenders were beaten 3-0 by Bengaluru Torpedoes in their last game.

Chennai Blitz continue to stay in the third position with three wins and a loss. They have six points and a score difference of four. Mumbai Meteors, meanwhile, kept hold of the fourth position with three wins and a loss. They have six points and a score difference of three.

Bengaluru Torpedoes consolidated their fifth spot with three wins and two losses, gathering six points. They steamrolled tournament favorites Ahmedabad Defenders by 3-0 in three straight sets in their most recent clash.

Delhi Toofans settled with the sixth position, accumulating two wins and as many defeats with four points while Hyderabad Black Hawks continue to stay at the seventh spot with one win and three defeats with two points.

Kochi Blue Spikers are eighth with four consecutive losses and a score difference of -8 whereas Kolkata Thunderbolts are holding the wooden spoon with four successive defeats and a score difference of -9.

Let’s take a look at the summary of Day 11 results and the Day 12 schedule.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Monday, February 26)

Match 17 - Delhi Toofans 3-1 Hyderabad Black Hawks (15-11, 13-15, 15-9 and 15-11)

Match 18 - Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-0 Ahmedabad Defenders (17-15, 15-13, 15-13)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Tuesday, February 27)

Match 19 - Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 18:30 IST

