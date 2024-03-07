Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes, Match 30

Bengaluru Torpedoes have climbed to the third position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Calicut Heroes on Wednesday, March 6.

They have 10 points from seven matches, having won five and lost a couple of games. The Bangalore-based franchise has a set difference of six thus far in the competition.

As a result of Bengaluru Torpedoes' win, Mumbai Meteors have slipped to the fourth position with 10 points and a score difference of five. They will look to move up the standings when they face Kolkata Thunderbolts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Calicut Heroes have also slipped by a position and currently hold the fifth place in the standings. They have eight points and a set difference of eight from six encounters, winning four and losing two.

Speaking of the match, Bengaluru Torpedoes bagged the first couple of points to start the first set on a positive note. However, things didn't go their way with Calicut Heroes winning the first set 14-16.

The Torpedoes had to fight hard to win the second set 19-17 to level the scores. They gave the Heroes a tough fight in the third set but a couple of mistakes towards the end cost them, losing the set 13-15.

Bengaluru Torpedoes outpaced the Calicut-based franchise to win the fourth set 15-10 forcing the game into the decider set. It was the Torpedoes' day as they outplaced the Calicut Heroes again, winning the final set 15-11 and sealing the match 3-2.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Wednesday, March 6)

Match 30 - Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 Calicut Heroes (14-16, 19-17, 13-15, 15-10, 15-11)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Thursday, March 7)

Match 31 - Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors, 18:30 IST

