Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors, Match 10

Mumbai Meteors (previously fifth) have moved to the third position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table, following a 3-2 win over Bengaluru Torpedoes on Wednesday, February 21.

The Meteors have four points and a set difference of one from three matches, having won two and lost one in the third edition of the competition. As a result, Calicut Heroes and Delhi Toofans have slipped to the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Bengaluru Torpedoes have retained the sixth rank in the standings and have two points and a set difference of -1 from three encounters. They have registered one win and a couple of losses in the ongoing season.

Bengaluru Torpedoes picked up points in quick succession to go 4-0 up early in the first set. They managed to keep a marginal lead throughout, clinching the first set 15-8.

Mumbai Meteors were on their toes, winning the next two sets 12-15, 10-15. They outplayed the Torpedoes in every aspect of the game to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Bengaluru Torpedoes were enjoying a two-point lead in the fourth set. With a couple of silly errors, Mumbai were back in the game, with the scores level at 8-8. The Torpedoes rose to the occasion and bagged two quick points to get back into the lead.

Bengaluru called for the Super Point and made no mistake, adding two more points to their tally. They won the fourth set 15-11, forcing the match into the decider. Mumbai won the decider 15-9 to get back to winning ways.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Wednesday, February 21)

Match 10 - Bengaluru Torpedoes 2-3 Mumbai Meteors, 18:30 IST (15-8, 12-15, 10-15, 15-11, 9-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Thursday, February 22)

Match 11 - Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz, 18:30 IST

Match 12 - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 20:30 IST

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST