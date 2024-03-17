Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, Match 46

Calicut Heroes have retained the top spot in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 Super 5 points table despite a 2-3 loss to Ahmedabad Defenders18-16, 15-13, 11-15, 8-15, 13-15 on Sunday, March 17.

The Heroes have six points from four Super5 matches, including two wins and as many losses. They bagged two points each for every win and were awarded two bonus points for finishing first in the group stage standings. Calicut have a set difference of zero.

Ahmedabad Defenders, on the other hand, finished third in the Super 5 standings with four points from as many encounters. The Defenders registered two wins and as many losses and have a set difference of zero.

Bengaluru Torpedoes also have four points and a set difference of zero from four encounters. However, the Defenders have a better point difference, which will see them through to the eliminator.

Delhi Toofans have finished second in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings despite a 1-3 loss against Mumbai Meteors in the penultimate Super 5 match on Sunday. The final score read 15-11, 12-15, 15-12, 17-15 in favor of the Meteors.

The Toofans have five points from four encounters, including two wins and as many losses. They bagged two points for each win and a point for finishing second in the group stage.

Delhi have a set difference of two and will play the Eliminator or Prime Volleyball League 2024.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors are fourth in the standings with four points from as many games. They won a couple of matches and lost as many games. The Meteors have a set difference of -2 and thus have crashed out of the tournament.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Sunday, March 17)

Match 45 - Mumbai Meteors 3-1 Delhi Toofans (15-11, 12-15, 15-12, 17-15)

Match 46 - Calicut Heroes 2-3 Ahmedabad Defenders (18-16, 15-13, 11-15, 8-15, 13-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Playoffs)

Tuesday, March 19

Eliminator - Delhi Toofans vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 6:30 PM IST

Thursday, March 21

Final - Calicut Heroes vs TBD, 6:30 PM IST

