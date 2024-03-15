Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Calicut Heroes vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, Match 42

Calicut Heroes have moved to the top of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru Torpedoes on Thursday, March 14. They have six points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. The Heroes have a set difference of one.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Torpedoes have slipped to the fourth position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings. They have a couple of points from three games, having won one match and lost two. The Torpedoes have a set difference of -3 thus far in the Super 5 stage.

Bengaluru Torpedoes need to win their upcoming contest against Mumbai Meteors to keep their playoff hopes alive. Moreover, they also need the remaining fixtures to go in their favor.

As a result, Delhi Toofans have dropped to the second position with five points from two games, having won both matches they've played thus far in the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

Mumbai Meteors have moved to the third position in the points table with two points, having won and lost one match each. They have a set difference of -1 and keep their playoff hopes alive with a crucial win over Ahmedabad Defenders.

The Defenders, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the standings with two losses from as many games. The defending champions have a set difference of -2.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Thursday, March 14)

Super 5

Match 41 - Ahmedabad Defenders 2-3 Mumbai Meteors (8-15, 15-13, 15-7, 14-16, 13-15)

Match 42 - Calicut Heroes 3-2 Bengaluru Torpedoes (18-16, 16-14, 8-15, 11-15, 15-10)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Friday, March 15)

Super 5

Match 43 - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 PM IST

