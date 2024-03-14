Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans, Match 40

Delhi Toofans have moved to the top of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 Super 5 points table following a 3-1 victory over Calicut Heroes on Wednesday, March 13.

Delhi have five points from a couple of matches, having won both matches they've played thus far in the Super 5 stage. They have bagged a couple of points for each win and one bonus point for finishing second in the league stage.

The debutants have a set difference of five, having won six sets and lost one. They won three sets each against Calicut Heroes and Bengaluru Torpedoes.

Meanwhile, Calicut Heroes have dropped to the second position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings with four points, having won and lost one match each.

They started the Super 5 stage with a win over Mumbai Meteors but failed to extend their winning run as they succumbed to a defeat against Delhi Toofans.

The win earned them a couple of points and they started the Super 5 stage with two bonus points, having finished first in the league stage. Calicut have a set difference of zero, having won and lost four sets each thus far in the Super 5 stage.

The Heroes won the first set 16-14 but failed to carry the momentum into the next sets, losing three consecutive sets 9-15, 11-15, 13-15 to hand Delhi Toofans a comfortable 4-1 win on Wednesday.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Tuesday, March 12)

Super 5

Match 40 - Calicut Heroes 1-3 Delhi Toofans (16-14, 9-15, 11-15, 13-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, March 13)

Super 5

Match 41 - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 PM IST

Match 42 - Calicut Heroes vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 8:30 PM IST

