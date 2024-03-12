Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, Match 38 

Calicut Heroes are placed atop the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-1 victory over Mumbai Meteors on Monday, March 11. The scores read 13-15, 16-18, 15-17 across four sets.

They have four points - two points for winning their Super 5 encounter and two bonus points for finishing first in the league-stage standings. The Heroes also have a set difference of two and a points difference of 15.

Mumbai Meteors, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with a set difference of -2 and a points difference of -15.

Delhi Toofans are second in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings with three points from one match, having defeated Bengaluru Torpedoes in straight sets 13-15, 16-18, 15-17.

They bagged a couple of points following a 3-0 victory over the Torpedoes and earned one bonus point for finishing second in the league stage after eight matches. The debutants have a set difference of three and a points difference of six.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Torpedoes are languishing at the bottom of the table with a set difference and a points difference of -3 and -6, respectively.

Ahmedabad Defenders are third in the standings and are yet to play a match in the Super 5 stage of Prime Volleyball League Season 3. They will start their Super 5 stage against Bengaluru Torpedoes on Tuesday, March 12, at the JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Monday, March 11)

Super 5

Match 37 - Bengaluru Torpedoes 0-3 Delhi Toofans (13-15, 16-18, 15-17)

Match 38 - Calicut Heroes 3-1 Mumbai Meteors (13-15, 15-9, 15-7, 15-12)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Tuesday, March 12)

Super 5

Match 39 - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 6:30 PM IST

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST