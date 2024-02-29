Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 21

Day 14 of Prime Volleyball League 2024 concluded with some interesting results. Let's shift our focus on which team is placed at which position in the current standings after the end of the 14th day of the campaign.

Mumbai Meteors continued to stay on top of the standings, registering four wins and suffering a defeat with eight points and a score difference of five. Calicut Heroes retained their second rank, bagging three wins and losing just one game with six points and a score difference of six.

Ahmedabad Defenders maintained their third position with three wins and a loss with six points at a score difference of six. Chennai Blitz continued to settle with the fourth position with three wins and a defeat, racking up six points at a score difference of four.

Bengaluru Torpedoes holds the fifth position, racking up three wins and suffering two defeats, gathering six points with a score difference of two. Delhi Toofans retained their sixth spot with two wins and as many losses, bagging four points at a score difference of one.

Kolkata Thunderbolts climbed one position up to secure the seventh position. They've picked up two wins and suffering four defeats with four points at a score difference of minus five. Hyderabad Black Hawks slipped from seventh to the eighth slot with one win and four losses, bagging two points at a score difference of minus nine.

Kochi Blue Spikers continue to hold the wooden spoon at the ninth spot with five consecutive losses at a score difference of minus 10. Let’s delve into the details of the result summary on Day 14 and the schedule for Day 15.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Thursday, February 29)

Match 21 - Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-1 Hyderabad Black Hawks (15-8, 15-8, 11-15, 20-18)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Friday, March 1)

Match 22 - Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz, 18:30 IST

Match 23 - Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 20:30 IST

