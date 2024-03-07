Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors, Match 31

Kolkata Thunderbolts have ended their Prime Volleyball League 2024 campaign with a convincing victory over Mumbai Meteors on Thursday, March 7. The Thunderbolts defeated the Meteors in straight sets 15-12, 16-14, 15-11 to end their campaign on a high. Prabagaran was named Player of the Match.

The Kolkata-based franchise have finished seventh in the points table with six points from eight encounters, having won three and lost five matches. They finished the season with a set difference of -5, winning 12 and conceding 17 sets.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors are placed fourth in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings with 10 points from eight matches. They registered five wins and three losses in the third edition of the competition.

The Mumbai-based franchise has a set difference of two, winning 19 sets and losing 17. A loss in a crucial encounter against Kolkata Thunderbolts added to Mumbai's woes. They can still get knocked out of the tournament if Calicut Heroes win one of their two games and Chennai Blitz win both their remaining matches.

Having played all eight matches in the group stage, Mumbai Meteors will hope the remaining games go in their favor as they look to secure a Super 5s berth.

With the fight for the Top 5 spots heating up, every game is going to be crucial henceforth.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Thursday, March 7)

Match 31 - Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-0 Mumbai Meteors (15-12, 16-14, 15-11)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Friday, March 8)

Match 32 - Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz, 18:30 IST

Match 33 - Ahmedabad Heroes vs Calicut Heroes, 20:30 IST

