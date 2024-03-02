Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders, Match 23

Day 15 of Prime Volleyball League 2024 concluded with two thrilling results on our way. Let's delve into the details to see which team is placed in which position in the current standings after the end of the 15th day of the tournament.

Ahmedabad Defenders moved up from the third to top position in the tally after their thrilling win over Mumbai Meteors. They stunned the opposition by 15-12, 15-11, 14-16, 13-15, 15-13) in a five-game encounter.

Defenders have currently bagged four wins and lost only one encounter with eight points at a score difference of seven.

Mumbai Meteors slipped one spot down to the second position with four wins and two defeats, accumulating eight points at a score difference of two. Calicut Heroes slipped to the third position with three wins and one defeat with six points at a score difference of six.

Delhi Toofans propelled from sixth to fourth slot, racking up six points with a score difference of three. They steamrolled Chennai Blitz by 3-1 in their most recent encounter with a scoreline of 15-9, 15-13, 12-15 and 19-17.

Chennai Blitz slipped one spot down to the fifth slot with three wins and two defeats with six points at a score difference of two. Bengaluru Torpedoes descended from the fifth to the sixth rank, amassing three wins and suffering two defeats with six points at a score difference of two.

Kolkata Thunderbolts hold on to the seventh position with two wins and four defeats, bagging four points at a score difference of minus five.

Hyderabad Black Hawks and Kochi Blue Spikers continue to reel down the bottom two spots. Hyderabad has won one game while Kochi is yet to win a match in this season so far.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Friday, March 1)

Match 22 - Delhi Toofans 3-1 Chennai Blitz (15-9, 15-13, 12-15, 19-17)

Match 23 - Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 Mumbai Meteors (12-15, 11-15, 16-14, 15-13, 13-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Saturday, March 2)

Match 24 - Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes, 18:30 IST

