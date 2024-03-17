Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, Match 44

Bengaluru Torpedoes have moved to the third position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 Super 5 points table following a convincing 3-0 victory over Mumbai Meteors on Saturday, March 16.

The Torpedoes have four points from as many games, having won and lost a couple of games each. They also have a set difference of zero, having won and conceded an equal number of sets in the Super 5 stage.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors have slipped to the bottom of the points table with a couple of points from three matches. They have registered one win and three losses thus far in the competition.

Ahmedabad Defenders are fourth in the standings with two points from three encounters, including one win and a couple of losses. The Defenders have a set difference of -1 and thus are placed above Mumbai Meteors, who have a set difference of -4.

Calicut Heroes (six points) and Delhi Toofans (five points) are placed in the first and second positions, respectively. Both teams have secured a place in the knockout stage.

Bengaluru Torpedoes bagged the Super Point to take a three-point lead in the first set, which was later reduced to one point as the Meteors also bagged the Super Point. However, it was Torpedoes who had the last laugh, winning the first set 13-15.

A similar storyline in the second set with the Torpedoes taking a three-point lead by claiming the Super Point. Mumbai Meteors weren't much behind as they reduced the deficit to one point, claiming the Super Point. Despite the hustle, Bengaluru Torpedoes bagged two points in a row to win the second set 14-16.

In the third set, the Torpedoes took a clear four-point lead, leaving their opponent behind in the race. Mumbai Meteors bagged two points, courtesy of the Super Point to reduce the deficit to two points.

The Bengaluru-based franchise earned a couple of points through a Super Serve to seal the set 10-15 and the match 3-0.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Saturday, March 16)

Super 5

Match 44 - Mumbai Meteors 0-3 Bengaluru Torpedoes (13-15, 14-16, 10-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Sunday, March 17)

Super 5

Match 45 - Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 PM IST

Match 46 - Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 PM IST

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST