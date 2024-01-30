Prime Volleyball League Season 3 schedule announced; to commence on February 15 in Chennai

The third edition of the Prime Volleyball League is scheduled to take place from February 15 to March 21 at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Nine teams - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors will compete in the tournament for the silverware.

Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will take on the Chennai Blitz in the season opener of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 on February 15. Meanwhile, Season 2 runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will lock horns with Season 1 champions Kolkata Thunderbolts in the second match of the tournament later in the day.

The top five teams will make it to the Super 5 stage from March 11 to 18. The second and third-placed teams from the Super 5 stage will play the eliminator on March 19. The winner of the eliminator will square off against the Super 5 table-toppers in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 final on Match 21.

Speaking on hosting the upcoming season in Chennai, the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin said:

“Ever since its inception, we have always wanted to host an edition of Prime Volleyball League in our city due to its rising popularity. Volleyball is a sport that is close to the people of Tamil Nadu and there is a huge amount of untapped potential present for the sport here.”

He added:

“I extend a very warm welcome to all the participating teams and players from all around the world to our beautiful city and we truly believe that their presence here will not only help start a revolution in volleyball across the state of Tamil Nadu but also inspire the next generation of athletes to think of a professional career in this sport. We hope to host another successful edition of the tournament and wish all the teams the best. Let the games begin.”

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, of Prime Volleyball League, said:

“Volleyball has an ever-growing presence in the Southern regions and the passionate fans in Tamil Nadu have been clamouring to witness live matches for many years. We are delighted to bring the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League to Chennai.”

He concluded by saying:

“One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans. The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition. A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball. The fans are surely in for a treat this season.”

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, February 15

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 8:30 pm

Friday, February 16

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes, 8:30 pm

Saturday, February 17

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Sunday, February 18

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, 8:30 pm

Monday, February 19

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, February 20

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, February 21

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm

Thursday, February 22

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 8:30 pm

Friday, February 23

Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 8:30 pm

Sunday, February 25

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 8:30 pm

Monday, February 26

Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, February 27

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, February 28

Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm

Thursday, February 29

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 6:30 pm

Friday, March 1

Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 pm

Saturday, March 2

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Sunday, March 3

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Monday, March 4

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 6:30 pm

Mumbai Meteors vs Chennai Blitz, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, March 5

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, March 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 7

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 pm

Friday, March 8

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz, 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes, 8:30 pm

Saturday, March 9

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 6:30 pm

Sunday, March 10

Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes, 6:30 pm

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, 8:30 pm

Monday, March 11

Team 1 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, March 12

Team 3 vs Team 4, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, March 13

Team 1 vs Team 5, 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 14

Team 3 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm

Friday, March 15

Team 1 vs Team 4, 6:30 pm

Saturday, March 16

Team 5 vs Team 2, 6:30 pm

Sunday, March 17

Team 1 vs Team 3, 6:30 pm

Team 4 vs Team 5, 8:30 pm

Monday, March 18

Team 5 vs Team 3, 6:30 pm

Team 4 vs Team 2, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, March 19

Eliminator - 2nd after Super 5 vs 3rd after Super 5, 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 21

Final - 1st after Super 5 vs Winner of Eliminator, 6:30 pm