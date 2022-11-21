Prime Volleyball League to start on February 4; 3 host cities for the tournament announced 

The second season of Prime Volleyball League is set to commence on 4 February, 2023. The tournament organizers announced that Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad will host the matches of the upcoming season.

Prime Volleyball League's inaugural season took place earlier this year, where Kolkata Thunderbolts defeated Ahmedabad Defenders in the final to win the championship. Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks and Kochi Blue Spikers were the other five teams that participated in the competition.

Fans will witness the entry of a new team in season two as PhonePe co-founders have bought the Mumbai franchise. The team will be known as Mumbai Meteors.

Speaking about the new season of the tournament, the league's CEO Joy Bhattacharya said in a media release:

“We are thrilled to announce the dates and venues for the Season 2 of Prime Volleyball League. After the successful completion of Season 1, we are sure that this year’s competition is going to be even more thrilling and evenly contested."

Bhattacharya also expressed his gratitude towards the sponsors and partners of the league for their support.

When and where to watch Prime Volleyball League matches?

Volleyball is one of the most popular sports in India

According to a media release, the inaugural season of Prime Volleyball League received a colossal viewership of 41 million. Besides, through online platforms like Moj, the tournament's videos gained 43 million views on social media.

The next season of the tournament will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. Rajesh Kaul, the chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business of the Sony Sports Network said in a statement:

"We are delighted to provide a platform to the top talent participating in this league and are confident that we will exceed all our benchmarks of the last season,"

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the second edition of the volleyball league.

