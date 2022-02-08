PVL 2020: Calicut Heroes gear up for their next clash against Ahmedabad Defenders

Calicut Heroes will take on the Ahmedabad Defenders at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on February 9.

The Heroes will look to overcome the narrow defeat against Kolkata Thunderbolts on February 7. Ashwal Rai-led Kolkata team recorded a thrilling 3-2 (15-13, 12-15, 15-10, 12-15, 15-13) win against Calicut Heroes.

Speaking ahead of their match against Ahmedabad Defenders, Calicut Heroes' Setter Jithin N said:

"The match against Kolkata Thunderbolts on Monday was just the beginning for us. We played well. Unfortunately, we lost the game. We will plan our strategies for our next match against Ahmedabad Defenders. The team is confident to take on our next opponents."

The 28-year-old from Calicut further added that the Indian volleyball circuit needed a professional league like PVL to get a solid base laid for the players.

He added:

"I feel the Prime Volleyball League will help the Indian volleyball players a lot. The athletes have an opportunity to become better players as they can rub shoulders with foreign players. A professional league like this was needed to improve Indian volleyball."

Ahmedabad Defenders' Shon T John also spoke about playing in the PVL. He further spoke about the teams form. Shon and Co must be high on confidence after pulling off a scintillating 3-2 (15-13, 15-11, 11-15, 15-13, 11-15) victory over Chennai Blitz on February 6.

"It was really exciting to play my first Prime Volleyball League match against Chennai Blitz on Sunday. We are receiving a lot of support from the coaches and management and we'll look to play well in our next match as well. Everyone's confidence in the team is high. We'll play a good game and make our team proud."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 9 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date: February 9, Timings: 7 pm (IST)

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

