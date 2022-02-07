PVL 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders pull off stunning 3-2 victory against Chennai Blitz

Ahmedabad Defenders pulled off a scintillating 3-2 (15-13, 15-11, 11-15, 15-13, 11-15) victory over Chennai Blitz at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The match took place on February 6 (Sunday).

Angamuthu was adjudged player of the match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ryan Meehan and Shon T John initially stepped up to help give the Ahmedabad side a good start. The battle began on an equal note. Both teams were tied at nine each in the first set, before Ahmedabad raced ahead. Angamuthu, Manoj, Shon and A.Muthusamy's fierce gameplay helped the Defenders take the lead.

The rigorousness with which Ryan Meehan and Rodrigo Villalboa played during the second set provided Ahmedabad with the edge required to dominate the game. Ahmedabad then took a 7-4 lead in the second set.

Meanwhile, Brazilian hitter Bruno Da Silva tried to keep Chennai's hopes up with a fantastic spike, but it was hard to contain Ahmedabad. The Defenders eventually sealed the second set at 15-11.

Mohan Ukkrapandian-led Chennai bounced back in the third set with huge smashes from Fernando David and G.S. Akhin. G.R. Vaishnav and Bruno stood tall during defence. Chennai won the third set to lessen their deficit to 2-1 to keep their hopes alive.

It was definitely a thrilling contest as Ahmedabad skipper Muthusamy pulled off a couple of spikes to give his team the lead in the fourth set.

Chennai tried to make a comeback, bagged two consecutive super points and took the lead at 11-10. However, a brilliant spike from Muthusamy and a block from Shon T John helped Ahmedabad seal the match with a 15-13 victory in the fourth set.

Chennai Blitz won the fifth set.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 7 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Date: February 7, Timings: 7pm (IST).

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Kolkata Thunderbolts attacker Anu James feels PVL will be a good experience for the players

Edited by Diptanil Roy