PVL 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders outplay Kolkata Thunderbolts, secure a knockout spot

The Ahmedabad Defenders registered a 3-2(7-15, 15-10, 15-13, 15-14, 10-15) win against the Kolkata Thunderbolts at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 19.

With the win, not only did the Defenders attain the top spot in the points table, but they also secured a place in the semi-finals.

K. Rahul, Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar gave the Thunderbolts a strong start to help them take a 11-7 edge and wrap up the first set. Skipper Ashwal came in to produce smashes while Vinith fetched a Super Point to forge the team a 13-7 lead to wrap up the set 15-7.

Player of the Match Shon T John produced two powerful spikes as the Defenders took the lead at 6-3 in the second set. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts' unforced errors provided the Defenders with a massive 13-6 lead to win the set 15-10.

Both teams had a neck-and-neck contest in the third set to level the score at 9-9 in the third set. Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal pulled off a brilliant spike and a block to help his team take a 12-11 lead but Angamuthu came on as the scores were tied at 12-12. Thereafter, Hardeep Singh produced a brilliant spike to help his team close out the third set at 15-13.

The fourth set saw a nail-biting contest. Shon T John fetched the Defenders a Super Point as the scoreboard read 13-11. Thereafter, Ashwal helped the Thunderbolts level the score at 13-13. However, the Defenders held their nerve and closed out the fourth set at 15-14.

The Thunderbolts regained momentum to take an 8-6 lead in the fifth and final set. Thereafter, Ashwal effected a fantastic block as the Thunderbolts wrapped up the final set at 15-10.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 20 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Bangalore Torpedoes

Date: February 20, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

