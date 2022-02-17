PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks' John Joseph EJ, Anand K talk about teams win against Kolkata Thunderbolts

The Hyderabad Black Hawks are currently at the top of the points table. They will take on Calicut Heroes in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 21

The Hyderabad Black Hawks outhussled Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (15-8, 13-15, 15-9, 15-12, 8-15) during their last encounter on Tuesday (February 15).

Speaking about the teams' victory, Black Hawks' middle blocker John Joseph EJ, said:

"Yesterday's match against Kolkata Thunderbolts was a really important one for us. We had to win the match. Unfortunately, Rohit Kumar has incurred an injury, but George Antony has come in and played his part really well."

Joseph further added that the Black Hawks will play freely in their clash against Calicut Heroes after regaining momentum following their previous win.

"After winning the last match, we can play with more freedom in our next match. We attained a lot of confidence after winning 5-0 against Chennai on Sunday. Our coaches and management have been supporting us very well."

The Hyderabad Black Hawks' Libero Anand K. grabbed all the attention after he pulled off a brilliant reverse kick (a replica of Christiano Ronaldo's signature bicycle kick) during the match against the Thunderbolts.

Speaking about the moment, Anand said:

"I saw the ball was travelling fast and I couldn't use my hands, so I went for the reverse kick. I wanted to set the ball for my teammates, but unluckily the ball went past the net and our opponents eventually won the point."

Prime Volleyball @PrimeVolley



may have lost this point, but Anand K's effort won a thousand hearts 📽️



#PrimeVolley #KTBvHBH A miraculous effort 🤯 @blackhawkshyd may have lost this point, but Anand K's effort won a thousand hearts📽️ A miraculous effort 🤯@blackhawkshyd may have lost this point, but Anand K's effort won a thousand hearts 😍📽️#PrimeVolley #KTBvHBH https://t.co/7NjjgFeiGU

Anand also spoke about the role of Liberos in the volleyball team.

He said:

"The Liberos play a crucial role while receiving the serves and carrying out the first passes. He sets the ball for his teammates, who further set up the ball for the attackers."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 21 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

Date: February 21, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Also read: PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks outplay Kolkata Thunderbolts, register their third win

Edited by Diptanil Roy