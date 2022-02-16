PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks outplay Kolkata Thunderbolts, register their third win 

The Hyderabad Black Hawks outhussled Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (15-8, 13-15, 15-9, 15-12, 8-15) at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (February 15).

With this win the Black Hawks registered their third win of the tournament while the Thunderbolts lost their first contest. SV Guru Prasanth was adjudged the player of the match, who played a vital part in helping the Black Hawks secure the first place in the points table.

The Black Hawks took an early 6-4 lead in the first set after Guru Prasanth pulled off a superb spike. With the help of Amit Gulia, Luis Antonio and John Joseph EJ, the Black Hawks took a five-point lead at 11-6 to eventually win the set at 15-8.

Rahul K and Matthew August produced powerful spikes as the Thunderbolts gained the lead at 9-8. However, a fabulous smash by Prasanth helped the Black Hawks win a Super Point to maintain the lead at 12-11.

However, Kolkata regained the lead with the help of S. Aravindhan, Mathew August and Mohammad Riyazudeen as the Thunderbolts swept the second set at 15-13.

Prasanth continued his top-class performance as the Black Hawks took a massive 5-0 lead in the third set. Gulia and Joseph dominated the third set to give the Black Hawks a 11-5 lead. The Black Hawks eventually closed out the third set at 15-9.

Attacker Anu James, who came in as a substitute for the Thunderbolts, pulled off a brilliant spike but nothing could thwart the Black Hawks' dominance in any way, as they held onto their the lead at 11-9 in the fourth set. Thereafter, Prasanth aced a magnificent spike as the Black Hawks won the fourth set 15-12.

Vinit Kumar produced a fantastic spike and Matthew August shot a brilliant block as the Thunderbolts extended their lead further to clinch the final set at 15-8.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 16 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Here's a look at the schedule for Monday's game.

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date: February 16, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Edited by Diptanil Roy