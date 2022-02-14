PVL 2022: Calicut Heroes beat Bengaluru Torpedoes, register first win at ongoing tournament

The Calicut Heroes outplayed the Bengaluru Torpedoes with 4-1 (15-12, 15-12, 15-9, 14-15, 15-13) scoreline at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) on Monday (February 14).

With this win, the Heroes got moving on the scoreboard by adding two points from this match. Meanwhile. Skipper Jerome Vinith was awarded player of the match. He helped the Calicut Heroes get off to a dominating start as the side took an 8-3 lead.

Meanwhile, Kyle Friend's brilliant spike and block kept the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the contest. However, spikes from Ajithlal C and David Lee helped the Heroes maintain the lead to win the first set at 15-12.

David Lee and Vinith helped the Heroes attain a two-point lead at 8-6 in the second set. Meanwhile, Lee continued to grab points for the Heroes to help the team carry on the lead at 10-8.

However, Pankaj Sharma stepped in to help Torpedoes win a crucial Super Point to level the score at 11-11. The Heroes won a Super Point to regain the lead at 13-11 and eventually wrapped up the second set at 15-12.

Vinith once again came in to give his team an 8-6 lead in the third set while Lee continued to score for the Heroes to fetch them a 11-8 lead. Vinith pulled off a brilliant spike before the Heroes sealed the third set at 15-9.

The Heroes continued to dominate in the fourth set as well, taking the lead at 7-4. However, the Torpedoes fought back and leveled the scores at 9-9. Meanwhile, a superb spike by Pankaj helped the Torpedoes stay ahead at 14-13 but the Heroes leveled the scores at 14-14. However, Vinith missed a serve as the Bengaluru side took the fourth set 15-14.

Calicut Heroes bounced back to win the fifth and final set to clinch their first victory of the season.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 15 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Here's a look at the schedule for Monday's game.

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

Date: February 15, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 will be telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

