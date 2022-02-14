PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks record clean sweep against Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad Black Hawks registered a 5-0 (15-14, 15-11, 15-14, 15-7, 15-13) clean sweep against Chennai Blitz at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (February 13).

The Black Hawks thus became the first team to record a 5-0 win in the tournament. The Vipul Kumar-led team was allotted three points for the match - two points for the win and one for the clean sweep.

With the help of Naveen Raja Jacob and Bruno Da Silva, Chennai Blitz started off the match with a solid 6-2 lead. Akhin GS then provided a fabulous spike to help the Blitz advance to 14-9.

Guru Prasanth and Praful S, however, pegged them back with a fierce display to level the scores at 14-14. Chennai missed a spike as the Black Hawks swept the first set at 15-14.

The Blitz regained momentum and took a three-point lead at 8-5 in the second set. But the Black Hawks came charging back soon after as Asifmon made a Super Serve to take them to 13-11. Hyderabad eventually wrapped up the set at 15-11 and took a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third set began in a similar fashion with Chennai racing off to a 7-5 lead. Later, Jobin Varghese pulled off a brilliant spike to hand Chennai the lead at 14-13.

However, the Black Hawks bounced back to level the scores at 14-14. Thereafter, Captain Vipul Kumar and John Joseph EJ managed a solid block as the Black Hawks won another close set at 15-14.

After one-way traffic in the fourth set, the two teams played out another neck-and-neck contest in the final set and were level until 7-7. Jobin Varghese then produced a magnificent spike as the Blitz inched ahead to 10-9.

The Black Hawks then regained the lead at 14-13 and eventually recorded an incredible 5-0 victory against Chennai Blitz. SV Guru Prasanth was later adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance on the night.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 14 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Here's a look at the schedule for Monday's game.

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Bangalore Torpedoes

Date: February 14, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks middle blocker John Joseph EJ feels team needs to work on blocking

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee