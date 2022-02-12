PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks middle blocker John Joseph EJ feels team needs to work on blocking

Hyderabad Black Hawks will square off against Chennai Blitz at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday (February 13).

The Black Hawks, who have lost their previous two matches against the Ahmedabad Defenders and Bengaluru Torpedoes, respectively, will be looking to make a strong comeback. They kickstarted their campaign with a win but since then, things have not been in favor of the Vipul Kumar-led Black Hawks.

However, Team Chennai Blitz has also not had a great outing so far. Having gone down fighting in two consecutive matches, they will definitely look to bounce back on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of their match against Chennai Blitz, Black Hawks middle blocker John Joseph EJ said:

"It's unfortunate that we have lost two matches in a row. We are focusing on executing our plans properly in our next match. We will make sure that we don't repeat our mistakes in our upcoming matches. We have to improve on our blocking. If we improve our blocking, then we'll surely win."

He also spoke about the sporting infrastructure for volleyball in India and added:

"We don't have enough infrastructure for volleyball in India. With advanced coaching and equipment such as service machines and attacking machines, we can become much better players. We need to have longer coaching camps as well."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 13 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Chennai Blitz

Date: February 13, Timings: 7 pm (IST)

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

