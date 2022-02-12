PVL 2022: Bengaluru Torpedoes edge Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-2

Bengaluru Torpedoes edged Hyderabad Black Hawks in a closely-fought match in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 11 (Friday). The Torpedoes remained unfazed under pressure and sealed the match with a 3-2 (15-12, 14-15, 15-12, 11-15, 15-13) scoreline.

It was the second consecutive win for the Torpedoes in the league. Meanwhile, things are not going well for the Hyderabad Black Hawks as they have now lost two matches on the trot.

The Torpedoes were dominant from the word go, earning a 11-8 lead with the help of setter Ranjit, attacker Pankaj Sharma and G.S. Varun's smart gameplay.

The Black Hawks tried to fight back with Amit Gulia's spikes, which were not enough for his team as the Torpedoes went on to win the first set 15-12.

Rohit Kumar, along with E.J. John Joseph, shot some superb blocks to give the Hawks a 6-1 lead in the second set. The two teams were then involved in a neck-and-neck contest, with Noah Taitano and Rohit powering the Hawks to a 15-14 win to bag the set.

Lavmeet Katariya then stepped up for the Torpedoes as they bounced back to win the third set 15-12. Rohit Kumar secured a crucial Super Point to help the Hawks win the fourth set 15-11.

In a nail-biting finish, Lavmeet and Pankaj showed tremendous mental strength under pressure to win the final set 15-13 and seal the match.

Lavmeet Katariya was later adjudged the Man of the Match.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 12 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Here's the schedule for the PVL game on Saturday.

Match: Bangalore Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Date: February 12, Timings: 7pm IST

Streaming details: Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

