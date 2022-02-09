×
"Exciting to lead the team" - Hyderabad Black Hawks skipper ahead of PVL clash against Ahmedabad Defenders

PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks skipper Vipul Kumar (PC: PVL)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
Modified Feb 09, 2022 03:16 PM IST
Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on Ahmedabad Defenders in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (February 10) after winning the season-opener against Kochi Blue Spikers.

Hawks skipper and setter Vipul Kumar spoke about the challenges of leading a young side and the confidence gained from a winning start.

"The team has several young players, so it can be challenging to bring them together and move forward. But I don't think there will be a problem with the young lot, as they are fit and high on confidence," he said.
The Hawks skipper said the captaincy has helped him mature, and playing as a setter has made it easier.

"Captaincy comes with its share of responsibilities. I'm playing along with guys who are younger and less experienced, and they look up to me. Captaincy has helped me inculcate more discipline in my life," he stated.

He added:

"A setter's job is to lead the team on court, so leading the team comes naturally to me, but now that I have been handed the captaincy officially, it is exciting to lead the whole team. I'm sure it will be fun."
Speaking about the unique 15 points a set system in the PVL, Vipul said:

"It's interesting and it will also benefit us when we play the traditional format because you learn to fetch more points in less time. If you are able to win 15 points in a short span of time, you will also be able to cover 25 points in less time automatically."
Prime Volleyball League 2022: February 10 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

Date: February 10, Timings: 7pm (IST).

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

PVL 2022: Bengaluru Torpedoes record scintillating 3-2 win against Kochi Blue Spikers

Edited by Sanjay Rajan
