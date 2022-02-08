PVL 2022: Bengaluru Torpedoes record scintillating 3-2 win against Kochi Blue Spikers

The Bengaluru Torpedoes outhustled the Kochi Blue Spikers with a 3-2 scoreline in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 8 (Tuesday).

Bengaluru Torpedoes' Ranjit Singh, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, powered the Bengaluru Torpedoes to a closely fought 14-15, 12-15, 15-13, 15-9, 15-14 victory. The Torpedoes took a 5-3 lead in the first set with the help of Lavmeet Katariya and Rohith's super block.

Later, the Bengaluru side won a crucial Super Point to take a massive 9-5 lead. With skipper Karthik and Colton Cowell's help, Kochi swept the first set 15-14.

In the second set, Kochi took charge after breaking away from eight-all at one stage as Sethu continued to be a key performer. The two sides contested a close second set to get tied at 10-10.

However, two superb spikes from Cowell helped Kochi win two Super Points in a row to provide the Blue Spikers a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Spikers continued to dominate in the third set as well. Erin Varghese's fabulous spike helped the team take a two-point lead at 6-4. Meanwhile, Torpedoes bounced back to gain a 9-8 lead with the help of Varun, eventually winning the set with a 15-13 scoreline.

The Torpedoes rode on the momentum and raced to a comfortable 6-2 lead in the fourth set. Deepesh and Cody tried hard to get the team together. However, it seemed like a massive task given the way Varun and Pankaj were playing in the middle.

A fantastic block by Rohith helped the Torpedoes take a five-point lead at 13-8 and sealed the match 15-9.

The Spikers took an initial 5-1 lead in the final set following a brilliant spike by skipper Karthik. They maintained a 10-8 lead towards the end until the Torpedoes recovered from the deficit and won a crucial Super Point to level the scores at 13-13. Pankaj Sharma wrapped up the match with a superb spike for team Bengaluru.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 9 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date: February 9, Timings: 7 pm (IST)

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

