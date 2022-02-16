PVL 2022: Calicut Heroes, Ahmedabad Defenders skippers speak ahead of their respective matches

Calicut Heroes will take on Chennai Blitz at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 17.

The Heroes fetched their first victory of the tournament against Bengaluru Torpedoes on February 14. Skipper Jerome Vinith spoke about the first win as well as Olympian David Lee's impact on the team.

Speaking on their first victory of the season, Calicut Heroes' Captain Jerome Vinith said:

"We were really happy after putting up a great performance in our last match against Bengaluru Torpedoes because we needed the win. After losing two matches, we needed to take our game to the next level. "

He further added:

"I hope we can continue to keep winning matches. It's also been great to have David Lee in our camp. He has been an encouraging figure within the group, both on and off the court."

Meanwhile, there will be another match that will be played between Ahmedabad Defenders and Bengaluru Torpedoes on February 17. An important match for both teams as the Defenders will look to maintain their winning streak while the Torpedoes will look to recoup after a couple of defeats.

Captain Muthusamy Appavu spoke about their consistency as they remain unbeaten in the PVL so far.

Captain Muthusamy said:

"We've been playing really well and recorded three wins out of three matches. The players are coordinating really well on the court. That's been our main strength. We also have a good all-round team and we have all our bases covered. All the departments have contributed to our victories and we have played as a cohesive unit. Our goal at the moment is to reach the Final and we are working well towards that."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 17 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Here's a look at the schedule for Monday's game.

Match 1: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes

Date: February 17, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Match 2: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bangalore Torpedoes

Date: February 17, 2022 Timings: 9 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 will be telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Edited by Diptanil Roy