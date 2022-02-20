PVL 2022: Chennai Blitz beat Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 to register their second win

Chennai Blitz outhustled the Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 (9-15, 15-12, 15-13, 15-9, 12-15) to register their second victory at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 20.

Chennai Blitz's prowess Akhin GS was awarded the Player of the Match award. However, team Blitz had a shaky start, with a few unforced errors in the first set. Meanwhile, with the help of Pankaj Sharma and Rohith P, the Torpedoes continued to forge ahead to take a 7-3 lead. Thereafter, Sarang Santhilal produced a Super Serve to help Torpedoes wrap up the first set at 15-9.

Torpedoes had a dominant second set to take an early 7-2 lead. However, the Blitz recouped through with two magnificent serves by Fernando Gonzalez and gained a 10-9 lead. Akhin produced a brilliant smash to help Blitz extend their lead to win the second set at 15-12.

He continued his fine form to give the Blitz a 7-5 lead in the third set. However, Pankaj Sharma and Ranjit Singh added to help the Torpedoes gain the lead at 9-8. However, Naveen Raja Jacob's tenacious effort helped the Blitz hold the edge at 14-13 while Akhin produced a magnificent spike to wrap the third set at 15-13.

Naveen Raja Jacob and Bruno Da Silva led the charge for the Blitz as the team took the lead at 8-6 in the fourth set. Akhin then produced another fantastic spike to help Blitz win a Super Point and extend their lead further to close out the fourth set at 15-9.

Both teams were tied for 8-8 in the fifth and final set. Jobin Varghese missed a serve as the Torpedoes won a Super Point to take the lead at 13-12. Meanwhile, Kyle Friend produced a solid spike to win the final set at 15-12.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 21 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

Date: February 21, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar