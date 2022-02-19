PVL 2022: Chennai Blitz to take on Bengaluru Torpedoes on February 20

Chennai Blitz will square off against Bengaluru Torpedoes at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 20.

The Blitz are currently at the bottom of the points table, with one win from five matches while the Torpedoes are fourth with three wins from five matches.

Chennai Blitz middle blocker Akhin GS spoke about the setbacks that cost the team their first four matches. Speaking ahead of their match against the Torpedoes, Akhin said:

"We couldn't get our team combination right in our first four matches and that's why we couldn't be on the right side of the results. We also made a lot of errors which cost us the first four matches."

He added:

"However, we got our combination right and rectified our mistakes against the Calicut Heroes and that's what helped us register our first victory in the tournament. It'll be a tough game against the Bengaluru Torpedoes. We might be out of the semi-final race but the points are important for our opponents. We will go all out and definitely try to win the match."

The Torpedoes will want to win this match to remain in the knockout race at PVL. So far, Ranjit Singh-led Torpedoes have done moderately well in the tournament.

The Torpedoes' Universal Noah Taitano feels that his team is ready for the challenge and said:

"We are really excited about our chances of making it to the semi-finals. I think our energy is going to roll into our next game. We are ready for tomorrow's game and, hopefully, we get the desired result. All the guys are ready to make it to the semis."

Speaking about the defeat and the team's performance in the last couple of games, Taitano said:

"We played more as a team in our last game against Ahmedabad Defenders. When we encountered the losses against Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes, we were playing as individuals. When we started playing as one unit, the result went in our favour. We will ensure that we play as one unit in our next match as well. As long as we keep playing as a team, we are going to keep winning."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 20 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Bangalore Torpedoes

Date: February 20, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

