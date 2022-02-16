PVL 2022: Kochi Blue Spikers' attacker Erin Varghese talks about teams preparation ahead of their clash against Chennai Blitz

The Kochi Blue Spikers will face Chennai Blitz at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad today (February 16).

Both teams have not opened their accounts yet and are placed at the bottom of the points table with zero wins. They will look to fetch two important points tonight.

Speaking ahead of their match against Chennai Blitz, Spikers' attacker Erin Varghese shed light on the preparations and scrutiny that the entire team needed to undergo in order to win a game at the ongoing volleyball tournament.

Erin said:

"The long gap has helped us a lot since we had to rectify a lot of mistakes that we made in our first two matches. We've had enough time to work on many aspects of our game and we are prepared for the next match. The Chennai Blitz have lost three matches, so they will certainly come out all guns blazing against us and we are prepared for that."

Erin further spoke about his experience at PVL and underlined the challenges that he as well as Indian volleyball in general have been facing.

Erin said:

"The Prime Volleyball League is a great platform for me because I am a young player and this is my chance to showcase my talent. And it's been great to have the experience of playing with foreign players as well. The biggest challenge I have faced in my volleyball journey is that we have coaches in India who can teach the volleyball techniques, but we don't have a lot of professionals who have good knowledge about physical training."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 16 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Here's a look at the schedule for Monday's game.

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date: February 16, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Edited by Diptanil Roy