PVL 2022: Kochi Blue Spikers beat Chennai Blitz, register their first win

The Kochi Blue Spikers pulled off a much-needed win against Chennai Blitz in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad today (February 16). The Spikers beat Blitz with a 3-2 (15-12, 15-11, 14-15, 12-15, 15-10) scoreline.

Attacker Cody Caldwell, who looked in good touch throughout the match, helped the Spikers secure a crucial victory. He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his vital contribution.

Erin Varghese and Cody Caldwell helped the Spikers get off to a great start as the side took a massive 7-2 lead in the first set. The Blitz returned to level the scores at 9-9 followed by a crucial Super Point to take the lead at 11-10. However, the Spikers swept the first set 15-12 after the Blitz missed a few blocks.

The Spikers continued to dominate during the second set. With the help of Cody Caldwell, Karthik and Erin Varghese's efforts, the team attained a comfortable 12-6 lead. The Karthik-led Spikers wrapped up the second set at 15-11.

Cody Caldwell continued to produce solid spikes to help Kochi level the score at 14-14 in the third set. However, the Blitz took the third set at 15-14.

The two teams played out a hard-fought contest in the fourth set to level the scores at 9-9. Meanwhile, Gonzalez pulled off another fabulous spike to help Blitz win a Super Point and take a 13-9 lead to eventually win the fourth set 15-12. With this, both teams were tied at 2-2.

With the help of Caldwell in the deciding set, the Spikers once again forged a 6-3 lead. Meanwhile, Abdul Raheem and Varghese produced a few brilliant spikes before the Kochi Blue Spikers sealed the match 15-10 to register their first victory of the season.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 17 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Here's a look at the schedule for Monday's games.

Match 1: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes

Date: February 17, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Match 2: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bangalore Torpedoes

Date: February 17, 2022 Timings: 9 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 will be telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

