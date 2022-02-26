PVL 2022: Kolkata Thunderbolts and Ahmedabad Defenders are equipped for title clash

It is almost time for the 2022 Prime Volleyball League (PVL) to find its champion. After an intense month full of brilliant performances from all seven teams, the PVL will witness a summit clash between the two best teams of the season - the Ahmedabad Defenders and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The final will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 27.

Ahmedabad Defenders skipper Muthusamy, while addressing a virtual press conference ahead of the final, said:

"We have coordinated very well as a team. We didn't think about the final at the beginning of the competition; we took it one game at a time. Now, we are here and hope we can continue to play the same way in the final too."

He added:

"We will play according to the strategies set by our coaches. I feel we have to improve our defensive game. Hopefully, we can rectify our mistakes and put up a good performance in the final."

Prime Volleyball @PrimeVolley



Who will be the first champion of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, powered by A23?



#PrimeVolley #AMDvKTB All the blood, sweat and tears boil down to this moment for @Amd_Defenders and @KolThunderBolts Who will be the first champion of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, powered by A23? All the blood, sweat and tears boil down to this moment for @Amd_Defenders and @KolThunderBolts 🏐Who will be the first champion of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, powered by A23? 🏆#PrimeVolley #AMDvKTB https://t.co/bIpoyDqFwx

Prime Volleyball League CEO Joy Bhattacharjya is elated by the public response to the PVL in the last couple of weeks. Joy lauded the success of the tournament as well as the players' efforts and said:

"It's been absolutely amazing. We knew that the quality of volleyball will be very high, but the thing that surprised us was the evenness of the teams it was really heartening to see the bond on and off the field. I must thank the players for giving their hearts out. It has been a top-quality league with enthralling volleyball. It has been a long journey and now there is huge relief despite issues created by the federation."

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou, China. However, there are concerns that Indian volleyball players who are competing in the PVL might lose their spots at the Asian Games.

Earlier, the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) stated that only those who have been a part of the Cuttack Senior Nationals camp (which was conducted alongside PVL) will be considered for selection for the Asian Games.

Questioning the VFI, PVL CEO Joy said:

“The players knew the truth. Players should not be told lies. I am sure there will be more trials. Why hold selection trials five months before the Asiad? The Cuttack Nationals are not a certified event."

Joy further added:

“And, we will challenge if the players (from the PVL) are not selected. Let those picked in the nationals play against the cream of PVL. India cannot afford to see the best PVL players sit and watch the Asian Games on tv. We will take up the issue as and when it arises. We will stand by the PVL players."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): Finals Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Date: February 27, 2022

Time: 7 PM IST

Telecast Details

Watch the RuPay Prime Volleyball League Final – Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels at 6:30 pm IST on February 27, 2022.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar