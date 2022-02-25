×
PVL 2022: Kolkata Thunderbolts beat Calicut Heroes, will battle Ahmedabad Defenders for title

PVL 2022: The Kolkata Thunderbolts are through to the final. (Pic Credit: PVL)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 25, 2022 11:16 PM IST
News

The Kolkata Thunderbolts reigned over Calicut Heroes with a sheer dominating 3-0 (16-14, 15-10, 17-15) win to storm into the final of the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 25.

Vinith Kumar once again drubbed the opponents to help the Thunderbolts pull off a clean sweep against the Heroes to set up a summit clash against the Ahmedabad Defenders. Vinith was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Stunning comeback in set 3, reaching the final, facing @Amd_Defenders and more 📃Lots of positives for @KolThunderBolts; hear it out from their skipper Ashwal Rai, head coach Sunny Joseph and @RuPay_npci Player of the Match Vinit Kumar 📽️#PrimeVolley #KTBvCH https://t.co/qvCzRtaxk3

Calicut Heroes skipper Jerome Vinith pulled off a couple of fabulous spikes to help his team take a 12-8 lead in the first set. Meanwhile, Vinit Kumar and Matthew August came in to help the Thunderbolts level the scores at 12-12 before Rahul produced the perfect serve as the team swept the first set at 16-14.

August and Rahul dished out solid spikes as the Thunderbolts held the edge at 10-7 in the second set. Heroes skipper Jerome tried to keep his team in the contest. August then entered with a fantastic block to help the Thunderbolts win a Super Point by taking a 14-9 lead to eventually win the second set at 15-10.

Skipper Vinith and David Lee provided the Heroes with a massive 7-0 lead in the third set. However, Rahul K produced two Super Serves to help the Thunderbolts level the scores at 11-11.

Jerome and Lee ensured the Heroes had a 13-12 lead in the third set. It was August’s top-notch performance that provided the Thunderbolts with an advantage to eventually win the set and the match 17-15.

.@KolThunderBolts ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL 🌪️Ashwal Rai and Co. defeat @CalicutHeroes in straight sets 🙌#PrimeVolley #KTBvCH https://t.co/AIoisV9tse

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): Finals Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Date: February 27, 2022.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Streaming Details

Watch the RuPay Prime Volleyball League Final – Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels at 6:30 pm IST on February 27, 2022.

Also read: Prime Volleyball 2022 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
