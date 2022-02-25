PVL 2022: Kolkata Thunderbolts beat Calicut Heroes, will battle Ahmedabad Defenders for title

The Kolkata Thunderbolts reigned over Calicut Heroes with a sheer dominating 3-0 (16-14, 15-10, 17-15) win to storm into the final of the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 25.

Vinith Kumar once again drubbed the opponents to help the Thunderbolts pull off a clean sweep against the Heroes to set up a summit clash against the Ahmedabad Defenders. Vinith was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Calicut Heroes skipper Jerome Vinith pulled off a couple of fabulous spikes to help his team take a 12-8 lead in the first set. Meanwhile, Vinit Kumar and Matthew August came in to help the Thunderbolts level the scores at 12-12 before Rahul produced the perfect serve as the team swept the first set at 16-14.

August and Rahul dished out solid spikes as the Thunderbolts held the edge at 10-7 in the second set. Heroes skipper Jerome tried to keep his team in the contest. August then entered with a fantastic block to help the Thunderbolts win a Super Point by taking a 14-9 lead to eventually win the second set at 15-10.

Skipper Vinith and David Lee provided the Heroes with a massive 7-0 lead in the third set. However, Rahul K produced two Super Serves to help the Thunderbolts level the scores at 11-11.

Jerome and Lee ensured the Heroes had a 13-12 lead in the third set. It was August’s top-notch performance that provided the Thunderbolts with an advantage to eventually win the set and the match 17-15.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): Finals Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Date: February 27, 2022.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Streaming Details

Watch the RuPay Prime Volleyball League Final – Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels at 6:30 pm IST on February 27, 2022.

