PVL 2022: Rahul powers Kolkata Thunderbolts to solid 4-1 win against Chennai Blitz 

The Kolkata Thunderbolts outpowered Chennai Blitz with a 4-1 (10-15, 15-11, 15-10, 15-12, 15-13) scoreline at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The game was held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 11 (Friday).

Attacker Rahul K, who dominated throughout, was awarded player of the match as the Thunderbolts recorded their second win of the season.

Bruno Da Silva's took charge with a Super Serve initially to give Team Blitz a 5-3 lead. Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai came in to keep his team in the contest.

Team Blitz raced away earning back-to-back points with Naveen Raja Jacob fetching a Super Point through a fabulous spike. He then helped the team win the first set 15-10.

Rahul K pulled in a brilliant spike to help the Thunderbolts take a 7-6 edge in the game. In a close contest during the second set, Akhin leveled the scores for team Blitz yet again. However, Rahul carried out a Super Serve as the Thunderbolts raced away to take a three-point lead and maintained the lead to win the set 15-11.

Rahul was on a roll for the Thunderbolts in the third set. He produced brilliant serves as Kolkata led 5-2. Mohamed Riyazudeen struck a brilliant spike as the Ashwal Rai-led team continued to dominate and went on to seal the third set at 15-10.

Chennai and Kolkata played out another close contest with the fourth set tied at 9-9. A huge spike by Shameemudeen helped the Thunderbolts win a Super Point to advance the lead to 11-9. The Thunderbolts continued to score points to win the fourth set 15-12.

Both teams kept checks on each other in the fifth set as the scoreboard read 7-7. Blitz took a 9-8 lead.

Meanwhile, Vinit Kumar came in and produced a fabulous spike as Kolkata leveled the scores at 11-11. The Thunderbolts won a crucial Super Point before skipper Ashwal Rai ace a spike to seal the fifth set at 15-13.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 12 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Bangalore Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Date: February 12, Timings: 7 pm (IST)

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: "Exciting to lead the team" - Hyderabad Black Hawks skipper ahead of PVL clash against Ahmedabad Defenders

Edited by Diptanil Roy