PVL 2022: Skipper Ashwal, Vinit power Kolkata Thunderbolts to a comfortable 4-1 win against Bengaluru Torpedoes

The Kolkata Thunderbolts continued their winning run as they edged Bengaluru Torpedoes 4-1 (15-13, 15-8, 9-15, 15-12, 15-10) at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 12.

The Thunderbolts raced off to take a 6-3 lead in the first set, riding on Aravindhan S's brilliant spike. However, the Torpedoes bounced back and leveled the scores at 6-6.

The Ashwal Rai-led Thunderbolts were a tough force to reckon with as they continued to score with back-to-back blocks to take a two-point lead at 11-9. They eventually went on to win the first set 15-13.

The Thunderbolts continued to dominate the second set, taking a 7-4 three-point lead. Matthew August then carried out a fabulous spike to help the Thunderbolts further extend their lead. They clinched a Super Point before sealing the second set at 15-8.

With the help of skipper Ashwal Rai and Aravindhan's solid blocks, the Thunderbolts began the third set with a 4-2 lead. However, Torpedoes soon leveled the scores at 4-4 thanks to Ganesha's spike. Pankaj Sharma, too, came up with a brilliant spike to earn a crucial Super Point. The Torpedoes eventually closed out the set at 15-9.

Ashwal pulled off another fantastic spike as the Thunderbolts won a crucial Super Point to take a three-point lead at 13-10 before winning the fourth set at 15-12.

The two teams then played out a hard-fought fifth and final set. With the two tied for 6-6, skipper Ashwal's heroics helped the Thunderbolts progress to 12-9. Tharun Gowda then came up with a Super Serve to help the Kolkata Thunderbolts wrap up the final set at 15-10.

Vinit Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match. With this win, the Thunderbolts moved to the top of the PVL points table, having won all three of their matches so far.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL) live streaming details

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee