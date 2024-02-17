PVL 2024: Mumbai Meteors beat new entrants Delhi Toofans in 5-set thriller

Mumbai Meteors commenced their Prime Volleyball League 2024 campaign with an exciting five-set win (15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, 17-15) against new entrants Delhi Toofans in the third game of PVL 2024.

In the fourth game, Calicut Heroes secured a four-set (8-15, 12-15, 15-12 and 12-15) win over Kochi Blue Spikers. The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai hosted both contests.

In the first game of the day, both Mumbai and Delhi started poorly. Serbian attacker Lazar Dodic and India's Anu James’ powerful spikes from the outside lines earned points for the Toofans.

However, Shubham Chaudhary’s super serve turned the game upside down as the Meteors took control of the game. While Delhi tried their best to get back into the game, Mumbai blocker Saurabh Maan closed the doors for the opposition.

Anu James’ pipe attacks turned out to be a challenge for the Meteors, but Shubham displayed his all-round brilliance to save the day for his side. Nevertheless, Daniel Aponza’s impeccable blocks and impressive spikes from Santosh and Anu provided Delhi a chance to make a comeback.

With Aponza displaying his all-round heroics, the game moved to the fifth and final set. However, attacker Amit Gulia took Mumbai over the line with a Super Serve late on to seal the PVL 2024 thriller.

Charles Jerome Vinith shines for Calicut Heroes in PVL 2024

In the second PVL 2024 game of the day, the Calicut Heroes won in four sets. It was all about Charles Jerome Vinith and Chirag Yadav in the first set as the attackers accumulated six attack points cumulatively to take it 15-8.

In the second set, Brazilian attacker Luiz Felipe joined the party alongside Jerome Vinith to amass five attack points. Setter Mohan claimed an attack point and a serve point to seal the second set 15-12.

However, in the third set, the Blue Spikers made a strong comeback, thanks to Erin Varghese, who had five attack points. He received good support from Costa Athos and Krol Jan as Kochi won the set 15-12.

Nevertheless, Jerome Vinith continued his brilliant attacking play as his seven attacking points took his side home. Costa Athos tried his best with four attack points and a block for Kochi but didn't receive enough support.