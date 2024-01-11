Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Cuddalore With Us vs Viluppuram Super Kings 

The Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 saw the conclusion of the league stage on Wednesday, January 10, at Santhome Higher Secondary Education School Indoor Stadium in Mylapore, Chennai.

The last day of the round-robin fixtures wrapped up with three league games. Cuddalore With us defeated Viluppuram Super Kings by 3-2 (20-21, 21-19, 21-17, 18-21, 21-15); Kumari Phoenix crushed Krishnagiri Bulls by 4-1 (21-18, 16-21, 21-17, 21-18, 21-17); and Virudhunagar King Makers stunned Chennai Rockstars by 3-2 (21-16, 21-20, 21-14, 15-21, 20-21).

Cuddalore is the only unbeaten team in the TNVL league stage. They deservedly finish at the top of the points table with 10 points along with a set ratio of 2.125 and a point ratio of 1.118.

Chennai lost their second game to end in the second spot with three wins, along with nine points a set ratio of 2.125 and a points ratio of 1.068.

Virudhunagar King Makers became the third and last team to enter the TNVL playoffs following their roaring win against Chennai. The team won three matches and lost two to account for seven points with a set ratio of 1.273 and a point ratio of 1.019.

Both Krishnagiri Bulls and Kumari Phoenix won two and lost three matches to finish at four points each and the same set ratio of 6.67. A 0.01 difference in points ratio separates them on the table with Krishnagiri at fourth and Kumari at fifth.

Viluppuram ended the league phase having lost all their five matches and placed sixth, with three points earned for pushing three matches to the decider. A losing team earns a point if the match has to be determined in the fifth set, while a team pockets three points if the match is won by a 5-0 margin.

How is the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League playoffs format?

Cuddalore With Us will directly enter the final by virtue of securing first place in the points table. Chennai Rockstars and Virudhunagar King Makers, teams at second and third positions, respectively, will play in the eliminator.

The eliminator will take place on Thursday (January 11) followed by the final on Friday (January 12) at the same venue. The winners of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 will receive a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh for the runner-up, and ₹2 lakh for the third-place finish.