Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Chennai Rockstars outclass Villupuram Super Kings with a 5-set win

Chennai Rockstars and Villupuram Super Kings squared off in a riveting contest at the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 on Monday (January 8). The Rockstars exhibited outstanding display of team-work to secure a comprehensive 5-0 win over Villupuram Super Kings.

The Chennai Rockstars exerted their dominance right from the start, with Raman responding an effortless spike to Vinayak’s serve. Led by Raman and Prince, Chennai Rockstars consistently bagged points on the back of excellent coordination.

Villupuram weren't as good as far as blocking was concerned. Amit Gulia and Angamuthu kept the team in the hunt but they couldn’t take the lead.

Chennai Rockstars continued to outclass Super Kings as the match went on. Villupuram suffered in their defense, while Santhosh’s powerful spikes made matters worse for them.

Villupuram made a host of attempts to come close in the fourth set but the Chennai outfit continued to bag points consistently to end the set with a two-point lead.

Chennai Rockstars never allowed Viluppuram Super Kings to come back into the game. They continued to dominate the last set and finished off with a 21-17 win. Overall, Chennai Rockstars bagged 14 points in the attack as opposed to 10 points accumulated by Viluppuram Super Kings.

Virudhunagar King Makers won by 3 sets against Kumari Phoenix

Virudhunagar Kings Makers and Kumari Phoenix also faced off on the same day, with the former winning by three sets. The Kings Makers started off wonderfully and maintained dominance throughout the first three sets, winning by 21-16, 21-14, and 21-12.

It was a powerful performance from the Virudhunagar Kings Makers against the Kumar Phoenix. The latter, though, tried to make a comeback with a win in the fourth set but the King Makers east past them in the final set winning by 21-20.

The likes of Nandha Gopal S and Parthiban N were relentless for the Kings Makers, securing 39 and 29 points, respectively. Karthik A left no stones unturned in the defense as he racked in 22 points as far as blocking was concerned. For Kumari Phoenix, Jerry Daniel was their best bet, securing 35 points with a success rate of 51.43 percent.