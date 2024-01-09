Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 10

Chennai Rockstars have moved to the top of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 points table with eight points from four matches. They have three wins and a loss so far in the ongoing edition of the competition.

The Rockstars have a set ratio of 3.000 and a point ratio of 1.103. The Chennai-based club started their campaign with a loss. However, they bounced back and have registered three consecutive wins in a row.

Cuddalore With Us are placed second in the standings with six points, having won all three games they've played thus far in the tournament. The team are unbeaten in the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 with a score ratio and point ratio of 2.000 and 1.142, respectively.

Krishnagiri Bulls have registered a couple of wins and a loss from three games. With four points, they are placed third in the standings with a set ratio and point ratio of 1.143 and 1.048, respectively.

The Bulls lost their season opener of the competition in the inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024. They managed to get back to winning ways and are on a two-match winning streak.

Virudhunagar King Makers are placed fourth in the points table with three points from as many games. They have registered one win and a couple of losses in the season. The King Makers have a set ratio of 0.875 and a point ratio of 0.983.4

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Which teams are in the bottom two spots?

Kumari Phoenix and Viluppuram Super Kings have a couple of points each from four and three games, respectively. The former side has one win and three losses in the ongoing competition. They have a set ratio of 0429 and a point ratio of 0.881.

On the other hand, the Super Kings are yet to register a win in the ongoing edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024. They have lost all three games they've played thus far in the competition.

The Viluppuram-based club has a set ratio of 0.364 and a point ratio of 0.883.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details