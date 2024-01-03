Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League, starting on Wednesday (January 3). All games will be hosted at Santhome Hr. Sec School Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Rockstars, Cuddalore With Us, Krishnagiri Bulls, Kumari Phoenix, Villupuram Super Kings, and Virudhunagar King Makers are the six participating teams in the campaign.

Each team will play five games in a single round-robin format. The table-toppers will make it directly to the final, while the second and third-ranked teams will lock horns in a playoff game on Thursday (January 11).

Players were picked via draft, with all teams selecting two players each from other states, four from departments inside the state, seven other players from state universities and colleges, and one player from the state schools.

Notably, the league presents a remarkable opportunity for young and budding players to rub their shoulders with the established stars from Indian volleyball and the Prime Volleyball League.

Most importantly, the tournament is aimed at promoting the game in the region and to discover and nurture the talent.

The state association has unveiled exciting cash prizes, with the winning side set to receive Rs 5 lakh. The runners-up will bag Rs 3 lakh, while the third-placed team will take home Rs 2 lakh.

Read: 5 Indian national team players who will be competing in Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 ft. Muthusamy Appavu

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, January 3

Chennai Rockstars vs Cuddalore With Us, 5:30 pm

Villuppuram Super Kings vs Krishagiri Bulls, 8:00 pm

Thursday, January 4

Kumari Phoenix vs Villuppuram Super Kings, 5:30 pm

Virudhunagar King Makers vs Krishnagiri Bulls, 8:00 pm

Friday, January 5

Chennai Rockstars vs Kumari Phoenix, 5:30 pm

Cuddalore With Us vs Virudhunagar King Makers, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 6

Chennai Rockstars vs Krishnagiri Bulls, 5:30 pm

Cuddalore With Us vs Kumari Phoenix, 8:00 pm

Monday, January 8

Kumari Phoenix vs Virudhunagar King Makers, 5:30 pm

Chennai Rockstars vs Villuppuram Super Kings, 8:00 pm

Tuesday, January 9

Villuppuram Super Kings vs Virudhunagar King Makers, 5:30 pm

Cuddalore With Us vs Krishnagiri Bulls, 8:00 pm

Wednesday, January 10

Cuddalore With Us vs Vilppuram Super Kings, 8:00 pm

Thursday, January 11

Playoff game, 8:00 pm

Friday, January 12

Final, 8:00 pm

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League will be live-streamed on the TNVL Facebook account and YouTube channel. The match will be not be televised on TV.

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Full Squads

Chennai Rockstars

M Ukkra Pandian (c), Vimal Raj Durai S, Prince, Srajan U Shetty, Balaji P, Raman Kumar, Piraisoodan R, Santhosh S, Deepak Kumar M, Jobin Varghese, Kewin Abraham G, Sakthi Kumar T, Surendran S, Chetan Balbudhe

Cuddalore With Us

Lad Om Vasant, Munish VS, Manoj LM, Sayanth T, Arun Prasanth M, Hardeep Singh, Ashwin Raj M, Surya Prakash K, Bharanidharan S, Jerome Vinith (c), Chandrasekhar G, Ramanathan R, Venu C, Madhesh B

Krishnagiri Bulls

Vyshak Renjith M, Nanjil Surya M, Madheswaran A, Akhin GS, Bharath Ulaganath U, Ashamatullah, Prabagaran S (c), Joel Benjamin J, Abdul Mahadeer K, Naveen Kumar S, Aravindh K, Vairaprakash T, Avinash Rohan R, Midhun Kumar B

Kumari Phoenix

Muthusamy A, Jagadeepan J, Ashwal Rai, Fayis NK, Arokiya Abishek M, Naveen Raja Jacob M (c), Ragul T, Jerry Daniel, Vikraman N, Joy S Martin, Dhilip Kumar M, Yogeshwaran B, Manikandan V, Karthikeyan K

Villupuram Super Kings

Vinayak Rokade, Saminathan J, Vaishnav GR (c), Yuvaraj K, Gopinath K, Madhu A, Amit Guilia, Sivasankaran R, Praveen Kumar G, Angamuthu R, Anand Kumar K, Sanjay V, Hariprasanth P, Prabhakaran P

Virudhunagar King Makers

Prasanna Raja A, Kabilan, Saju Prakash M, Karthik A (c), Gowtham, Nandha Gopal S, Nandha Gopal S, Vignesh J, Vinit Kumar VK, Vinayagamoorthy G, Parthiban N, Regu P, Akash S, Ajith A, Srikanth T

Read: List of all Prime Volleyball Players competing in Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 ft. Ashwal Rai