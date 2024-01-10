Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 12

Chennai Rockstars are placed atop the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 points table with eight points. They have three wins and a loss from four games in the inaugural edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, Cuddalore With Us continues to remain second in the standings, having won all four matches in the competition so far. Despite their win against Krishnagiri Bulls in their last outing, they have failed to make it to the top of the points table.

The Cuddalore-based club has eight points, a set ratio of 2.333, and a point ratio of 1.127. They are below the Rockstars as the latter has a better set ratio of 3.000 in the tournament.

Virudhunagar King Makers and Krishnagiri Bulls have inter-changed their positions in the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 points table. The Kings Markers have moved to the third position, while the Bulls have slipped to the fourth place.

The Virudhunagar-based franchise won their latest encounter against struggling Viluppuram Super Kings. They have five points from four games, having won and lost a couple of games each. Moreover, they have a set and point ratio of 1.2222 and 1.008, respectively.

The Bulls, on the other hand, lost to Cuddalore With Us and have four points from as many games. They have registered a couple of wins and losses each in the tournament. The Krishnagiri-based club has a set ratio of 0.818 and a point ratio of 1.013.

Kumari Phoneix are placed fifth in the standings with a couple of points from four games. They have made no gains in the points table after the penultimate day's play.

Viluppuram Super Kings continue to stay at the bottom of the standings, losing their fourth consecutive game in the tournament. They have a set ratio of 0.333 and a point ratio of 0.893.

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Day 7 Fixtures (January 10)

Fixtures:

Match 13 - Chennai Rockstars vs Virudhunagar King Makers, 2:00 pm

Match 14 - Kumari Phoenix vs Krishnagiri Bulls, 5:30 pm

Match 15 - Cuddalore With Us vs Viluppuram Super Kings, 8:00 pm

