Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 4

Krishnagiri Bulls have retained the top spot in the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table with a convincing victory over Virudhunagar King Makers on Thursday.

The Bulls defeated the Virudhunagar King Makers by three sets to make it two wins in a row. They have four points and a set ratio and point ratio of 2.333 and 1.170, respectively.

Meanwhile, Viluppuram Super Kings (previously third) have made it to the second position in the points table despite losing both matches. They have a couple of points and a set ratio and point ratio of 0.667 and 0.949, respectively.

Kumari Phoenix are placed third in the standings with a couple of points. They won their season opener against Viluppuram Super Kings on Thursday. The Kanyakumari-based club had a set ratio and point ratio of 1.500 and 0.990, respectively.

Cuddalore With Us have slipped to the fourth position in the standings with a couple of points from one match. They have a set ratio of 1.500 and a point ratio of 1.120.

Chennai Rockstars are placed fifth in the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table with one point, having lost the only match they've played thus far. They have a set ratio of 0.667 and a point ratio of 0.893.

Virudhunagar King Makers have a set ratio of 0.250 and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. The King Makers lost their season opener against in-form Krishnagiri Bulls and are yet to open their account.

They have zero points and will look for their first victory when they take on Cuddalore With Us on Friday (January 5). The Virudhunagar-based franchise has a point ratio of 0.824.

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Day 3 Fixtures (January 5)

Two matches will take place on the third day of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 at the Santhome Hr. Secondary School Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Fixtures:

Match 5 - Chennai Rockstars vs Kumari Phoenix, 5:30 pm

Match 6 - Cuddalore With Us vs Virudhunagar King Makers, 8:00 pm

