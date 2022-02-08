PVL 2022: Team will play a good game against Bangalore, says Kochi Blue Spikers' Technical Director Bijoy

The Kochi Blue Spikers will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes in their second clash in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) today.

It was a lousy start for team Kochi at PVL as Karthik Madhu-led Kochi Blue Spikers were humbled by the Hyderabad Black Hawks 4-1 on February 5.

The Black Hawks took the match by storm before the Spikers could recuperate from the errors that cost them in the early stages of the match.

However, Team Kochi is pumped to make a solid comeback against the Torpedoes. Kochi Blue Spikers Technical Director Bijoy asserted that the team will play a good game today.

Bijoy termed the lack of practice sessions with foreign athletes and communication barriers among the players as the main reason for the team's loss.

He also emphasized the adjustments the players had to imbibe in the short span of time in order to get familiar with the new system and rules.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Bijoy said:

"The two foreigners joined the squad on January 31 and February 1. We could only hold two practice sessions with them. This system is new to them including the 15 pointers and super points."

He added:

"The team initially faced issues with the language barrier but the team is trying to overcome all the challenges. The players have adapted with the system. There is no such problem anymore and i think today they will play a good game against Bengaluru."

Bijoy also shed light on the team combination and changes in the squad. Kochi Blue Spiker's technical director said the team is planning to make a few changes to the team.

On being asked if the changes will bring positive results against Bengaluru Torpedoes, Bijoy said:

"Yes, we are planning to make two changes to the team. We are playing against Bengaluru and most of the players are from Karnataka in their team. We have decided to include two players from Karnataka for today's match."

He also said:

"All of these players have played in the same team for Karnataka so they are experienced and knows the tactics agaisnt each other. We have added a libero. Attacker Raison Benet Rebello, who is from Karnataka, will also be included."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 8 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date: February 8, Timings: 7 pm (IST)

Streaming details:

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from February 6. Live streaming on Sony LIV.

