Women's college volleyball match between Nebraska and Omaha sets new women's sports attendance record

The women's college volleyball match between Nebraska and Omaha has become the highest attended women's sporting event in the world. The attendance recorded at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, is said to be 92,003.

This is also the all time highest attendance for a division one women's college volleyball match. Nebraska Huskers defeated Omaha Mavericks 3-0 at the Memorial Stadium with 92,003 fans witnessing the game.

It was revealed that more than 90,000 tickets were sold for what was dubbed as the "Volleyball Day in Nebraska." The record attendance for the game between Nebraska and Omaha broke the previous held record attendance of 91,648 fans.

The previous record was set on April 22, 2022 during the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League Match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou. The attendance at the Memorial Stadium also topped the previous record for a women's sports event in the United States.

The previous record for the women's sports event in the United States was 90,195 which was set during the Women's World Cup Soccer Final between Team USA and China on July 10, 1999 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Nebraska and Omaha game tops the list of most attended NCAA Division 1 Women's College Volleyball Game

The game between Nebraska and Omaha will easily top the list of most attended NCAA Division 1 Women's College Volleyball Games. But let's take a look at the top five most attended NCAA Division 1 Women's College Volleyball Game.

The game between Nebraska and Omaha is at the top of the list with a attendance of 92,003. Second on the list is the match between Nebraska and Wisconsin on December 18, 2021, at the Nationwide Arena which recorded a attendance of 18,755.

The third game on the list also involves Nebraska which was held on December 16, 2017, at the Sprint Center. Nebraska defeated Florida in that game which was said to be attended by a crowd of 18,516.

Two games which were held on the same day at the same place hold the fourth place in the list. The games resulted in Florida defeating Stanford and Nebraska defeating Penn State on December 14, 2017, which recorded a attendance of 18,374.

The fifth spot is held by the game between Nebraska and Stansford in which Nebraska was defeated by Stansford on December 15, 2018, in front of 18,113 fans.

According to the NCAA's official website, Nebraska features in nine out of the top ten most attended NCAA Women's Division 1 College Volleyball Games.